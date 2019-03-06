A Henry County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday made a traffic stop on East Division Street in Kewanee that netted a drug arrest.
The driver of the vehicle, Ronald Potter, 32, of Kewanee, was issued several tickets and was charged with a host of drug-related crimes.
He also arrested on a Tazewell County arrest warrant for failing to appear in court on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
The drug charges are: possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA (Ecstacy), and possession of cannabis.
The traffic citations are: a written warning for operating a vehicle with one headlight and operating a vehicle with expired registration.
Potter was taken to Henry County Jail.
The sheriff’s office could not be reached by deadline Wednesday for a court date.
Kewanee traffic stop yields drug charges
A Henry County sheriff’s deputy Tuesday made a traffic stop on East Division Street in Kewanee that netted a drug arrest.