Jack D. Carey, 75, of Cambridge, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at his home. Cremation has been accorded, and a memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, 225 E. Park St., in Geneseo. A visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Jack Carey Memorial Fund.

Jackie Duane Carey was born July 10, 1943 in Edgington Township, the son of Leo B. and Gertrude Reed Carey. He attended Andover and Orion schools. His marriage to Ruth Ann Lauritzson took place on July 23, 1963 in Lincoln, Neb. Jack worked as a Union plasterer all of his working life. He retired in 2005. His hobbies were racing and demo cars. Jack is in the Quad Cities Speedway Hall of Fame.

Those surviving are his wife, Ruth Ann, of Geneseo; children, Ed (Angi) Carey, of Orion; Connie (Dewey) Peterson, of Andover; Ronnie (Stacey) Carey, of Cambridge, and Jackie (Dave) English, of Cambridge; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include four sisters, Cora Belle Alexander, of Geneseo; Cheryl (Jesse) Crouch, of Geneseo; Terry Crouch, of Moline; and Frances Staub, of Cambridge; and a brother, Garey (Joetta) Carey, of Milan. His parents, five sisters, and three brothers preceded him in death.