What is a college education worth in today’s society?

What is a college education worth in today’s society? If you are a student pursuing a bachelor’s degree, the average cost is somewhere in the neighborhood of $32,000 per year before scholarships, and that equals out to a $128,000 investment. Compare that to a trade school which can have an annual cost as low as $3,000.



For that reason, VIT High School is venturing into the vocational side of education, offering courses in Welding Technology, Electrical Theory, and Residential Architectural Design.



“We are extremely excited about the expanded courses we will be offering this fall at VIT,” said Technology Director Aaron Bucher. “With the increasing demand for employees with vocational skills, our school board and administration have been proactive in putting things into place for all this to happen.”



Currently, VIT has a technology/trades program that offers students the opportunity to take courses in Computer - Aided Design, Coding and Programming, Introduction to CNC Machining, 3D Printing and vinyl cutting.



“These classes are really hands on,” said Technology teacher Robert Campbell. “The kids are excited each day when they come into class because it is always something new and different. The students do enjoy seeing a tangible example of a concept they learned about through lecture or studying an online resource.”



While a four-year degree can be profitable in many working fields, some graduates are faced with high student loans and incomes that are not

so attractive.



With the shortages of workers pushing wages higher in skilled trades, the return of a bachelor’s degree is softening.



Mike Rowe, a well-known television host and narrator for the Discovery Channel, has brought awareness to skills-based/trades in education.



Rowe went on record saying, “We expect a lot out of our kids. For one thing, we expect them to figure what they want to do the rest of their life at the age of 17 or 18 and borrow tens of thousands of dollars to fund an education that doesn’t guarantee them a lucrative job they’re pursuing.”



Not all students have the desire or can afford a four-year university. That is where trade schools can be beneficial with little investment.



“I’d say any of us can look around in our small communities and name someone who has been successful in a career as a welder, plumber,

electrician, etc.” said Bucher. “At VIT, we’re hoping the awareness and education in these areas back to our students.”



Administration at the school is in full support of Bucher and Campbell, and what they’re aiming to accomplish with their programs.



“We are extremely lucky to have Mr. Bucher and Mr. Campbell as part of our faculty,” said high school Principal Mark Darr. “Mr. Campbell’s ability to increase our skills-based/trades education class offerings for the 2019/20 school year will be a wonderful thing for our students. We must give a big thanks to both Mr. Campbell and Mr. Bucher for their hard work in making this become a reality. Great things are happening here at VIT, and this is a prime example.”



The school welcomes any partnerships/donors, and for anyone wanting to contribute or more information about the programs can contact Mr. Bucher, abucher@vit2.org or by phone at 217 - 260 - 6905.