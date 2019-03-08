The theatre program at Spoon River College has announced scholarship opportunities in theatre for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Auditions and interviews for both cast and crew scholarships will take place March 20 and 21, 4 to 6 p.m. in the Taylor Hall Theatre on the Spoon River College Canton Campus. Prospective students interested in tech/crew experience will interview during this time.



Students interested in acting are asked to prepare a two-minute comic monologue and a two-minute dramatic monologue of their own choosing, which need not be memorized. All students are asked to bring a list of prior experiences in theatre.



Theatre program director Douglas Okey, an instructor of drama and English at the college, says that SRC’s theatre scholarships are good for both the program and the students who participate. “The scholarship group forms a solid core for the program and makes many of the program’s features possible,” such as the season of two full-scale productions each academic year and the program’s slate of academic course offerings.



Scholarship amounts vary, Okey says. “These scholarships are all unrestricted grants, not loans that students will be required to pay back.”



The SRC theatre program includes credit-bearing academic classes as well as a co-curricular season of classic and contemporary theatre productions. Okey says the program of coursework and theatre production—including scholarships—is open to students in any academic program or major.



Those interested in more information about the theatre program can contact Douglas Okey at 309-649-6308 or Douglas.Okey@src.edu.