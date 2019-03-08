Funeral services for Richard Travis, 88, of Norris City were held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, Feb- ruary 26, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City with Rev. Brad Henson officiating. Sandy Spence was the pianist. Burial was in Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Omaha. Casket- bearers were Nick Bradley, Richard Clark, David Dale, Dustin Dale, Cody Lamp and Danny Lamp. Honorary casketbearers were Donnie Douglas, John Obermeir and Darrell Trout. Memorial contributions may be made in Richard's memory to Shriners Children’s Hospital and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Norris City.