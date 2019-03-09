The Prairieland Conference has announced its all-conference selections for boys basketball as chosen by the league’s coaches.
The Prairieland Conference has announced its all-conference selections for boys basketball as chosen by the league’s coaches.
The South Division First Team selections included the following:
Lewistown - Cade Beekman, senior (unanimous).
Illini West - Carter Boyer, senior (unanimous).
Havana - Trace Fletcher, senior (unanimous).
Rushville-Industry - Jacob Reller, junior (unanimous).
Bushnell-Prairie City - Jack Pico, senior.
The South Division Second Team selections included the following:
Lewistown - Nicholas Pollitt, senior.
B-PC - Jaxon Hiel, junior.
Havana - Brandon Clark, senior.
Rushville-Industry - Tyler Dimmitt, senior and Brady Klitz, junior.
West Prairie - Braxton Dunn, freshman.
The South Division Special Mention selections included the following:
Lewistown - Zach Severns, senior.
South Fulton - Morgan Lehman, junior.
Havana - Jacob Fletcher, junior.
Illini West - Isaac Schreacke, junior.
The Sportsmanship Award went to West Prairie.
The North Division First Team selections included the following:
Farmington - Jaden Rutledge, junior (unanimous).
Brimfield - Parker Pillman, senior (unanimous).
Elmwood - Charlie McKinty, senior, (unanimous).
Abingdon-Avon - Cayden Mahr, senior.
Peoria Heights - Trevor Heath, senior.
The North Division Second Team selections included the following:
Farmington - Coe Jansen, senior.
North Fulton - Jacob Schleich, sophomore.
Brimfield - Reece Teubel, senior.
Elmwood - Jaden Beckwith, senior.
Knoxville - Cal Engebretson, senior.
The North Division Special Mention selections included the following:
Abingdon-Avon - Ryan Adolphson, junior.
Peoria Heights - Mark Tangel, senior.
The Sportsmanship Award went to North Fulton.