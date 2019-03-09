Often times there is a decision-making process that comes into play when you have thoughts about heading out the next day.

Often times there is a decision-making process that comes into play when you have thoughts about heading out the next day. Typically, the only reason that you have to think about it is that the weather is offering you up some kind of storyline. And by that, I mean too hot, too cold, snowing, raining, windy, etc. Under most circumstances none of these factors come into play but when I bring the cameras out, I must ponder matters thoroughly.



What am I contending with this time? Well, it’s two below and the wind is about 10 to 15 miles an hour. What’s that make it then about a 20 below windchill? Not really bad conditions, heaven knows I have been out in worse. But I am much wiser now and not sure if I want to freeze to death. There are, however, snow geese and Trumpeter Swans that need their pictures taken. I’m heading out.



The drive to Emiquon was uneventful, like most times. Drab scenery for the most part, that is until you get closer. Thankfully it is only a short drive.



Most of the lake is still covered in ice. There are a few locations that are ice free, as evidenced by the steam rising from the waters surface. These ice-free pockets are covered in snow geese, several thousand for sure, but not the numbers that are typical at this time of the year. The geese are still coming with greater numbers yet to gather.



There are two Bald Eagles sitting on the ice. The sun has just risen, and the tangerine colored morning is reflecting from the icy surface of the lake. The wind bites at me while I stand there. Yes, it is cold, and I question my thought process as to why I am standing here.



The eagles lift and fly directly in front of me, through the reflection of the morning sun. I capture one of the eagles as the morning light surrounds it. The eagle is silhouetted against the glow of a fresh morning.



I leave the lake and head in the direction of Dickson Mounds. There is more open water here, adjacent to the road. A few White-Fronted Geese join what might be a few hundred or more Trumpeter Swans. Looking to the far west I can see the Bald Eagle working its nest. The nest is easily visible from the road but once the spring foliage comes on, visibility will be a different story, because there will be a lack of it.



The Trumpeters go about their business in what looks like a traditional steam bath. There is however no heat in this bath, because it is cold. At two below even water at 32 degrees will throw off some vapor. The sun must be a welcome sight to the swans on such a frosty morning.



I see a swan with a neck band, but it is resting and never lifts its head to get a reading. If indeed this is the same swan, I have heard that it is nearly 12 years old and was banded in Wisconsin.



Taking the turn going east just past the Dickson Mounds entrance I travel the back road, which if followed through will take you right back to the highway. I see several deer here. Many are still bedded down along the hillsides. Overhead I see a few Bald Eagles, but nothing grabs my spirit and I keep going, warm inside the truck.



I’m back on the highway now and heading in the direction of home. One more side road however. Just before heading up the hill you can take a quick right that winds its way alongside the outer edges of Emiquon. You pass a few houses and will then find yourself back on the highway again.



I take this road as you often see plenty of wildlife here and seldom, if ever come upon another vehicle. I couldn’t tell how many times I have travelled this road over the years and really can’t remember ever seeing another vehicle on it.



I begin to see a few eagles. And then way up in front of me I see a tree full of them, at least a dozen. They all break away and soon the sky is full of winged beauty, their shadows reflecting through the trees. I start calculating eagles in my head, careful not to count the same one twice. Ten, 20, 30, maybe 40 eagles down along the road. Then I begin seeing the deer throughout the woods, standing in the road, crossing the road, at least 20 in all.



I stop long enough to get a few photos but stay in the truck the entire time as I do not want to put any added stress on the eagles. I quit counting the eagles as they are all around the area and the count would never be accurate now. It is a good mix of adult and immature birds. I’ll stick with the 40 count but 50 would not be out of the realm of things.



Almost to the highway I spot a Red-Tailed Hawk. It is bathed in the golden morning light. It is very content and stays at its perch, allowing me some photo opportunities. Eagles are still flying.



What a morning it was and to think… I nearly stayed home.