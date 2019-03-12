As far as action items were concerned, there was just one that took place at the Chenoa City Council meeting Monday evening.

As far as being provided information for an event in September, the commissioners, mayor and audience had an informing experience.

Commissioner Kyle Buchanan had updated information on hiring a grant writer and a reworded contract ready for the rest of the council to approve. Working in concert with City Attorney Steve Mann, Buchanan was able to present a contract that received the council’s support.

This now opens the prospects up for trying to get grant money for projects within the community.

Melissa Cooper spoke to the council about putting together a flea market for the weekend of Sept. 14-15 at Main City Park.

“I want to start a flea market-type vending thing here in town,” Cooper told the council. “It was over in Lexington, and I was part of it. It brought in a lot of people … the second weekend of September.”

The idea, as Cooper explained, was not to raise money for the Fourth of July Committee, but rather for the City of Chenoa in an effort to fix things up that might entice kids to stay around the community instead of heading off to bigger towns and possibly getting in trouble.

“I wanted to bring in money for Chenoa by getting this up and going,” Cooper said. “We’re thinking of keeping it at the park, and if we have an overflow of vendors we’re thinking of wanting to go from Chuck’s shop to Ellen’s store, and then by Frank’s down to Mill Street, and have a kiddie corner up here, in the empty lot, with bounce houses, face painting from the FCCLA and FFA helping, and 4-H, and little league football and wrestlers helping.”

Among the events Cooper and her group will be looking at holding during this event is a car show, which would be for all ages to participate.

“It’s a ‘show your ride,’ so even the little ones (can) pimp their wagons, tricycles and win a little basket,” Cooper said. “Whatever you have with wheels.”

Prizes would be awarded to all groups.

There will also be food available with the idea of using food trucks only.

“We’re going to try to stay with food trucks because food trucks have to keep their licenses all year round, we won’t have to wait for an actual vendor to get his license,” Cooper told the council. “They will have everything up to us right away.”

The flea market is still in the planning stages, but the committee will meet with Commissioner John Strike, who is in charge of the parks, to work out details.

Strike raised the point of youth baseball and softball holding tournaments at Main City Park most weekends, so it is possible the Sept. 14-15 dates would be unavailable.

Cooper stated that she has looked at Redbird Park, which is near the city pool, as an alternate site, if need be.

As for the commissioners, Strike reported that a sump pump is in at the pool and that he is in need of sheet metal for the crow’s nest.

Commissioner Dwayne Price said that street work projects for the summer look to begin around May 1.

Mayor Chris Wilder said that the new city booklets are being worked on and that any business looking to place an ad needs to contact the Chenoa Women’s Club, who is in charge of that facet of the booklet.