MACOMB — On Tuesday, March 5, the League of Women Voters held a public forum in the Macomb High School Library.

Moderated by Jane Coplan, a director at the LWV, the Candidates Forum aims to educate voters before heading to the polls on April 2, or sooner for those voting early.



Macomb City Council

Aldermanic Candidates for Macomb City Council were the first to present. Incumbent Ward Four Alderperson Thomas Koch said he wants to see Macomb take advantage of its growing job markets. He believes Western Illinois University, Pella, and NTN Bower are all employment opportunities that the city needs to take greater ownership of. When asked what he thought was the biggest problem facing Macomb, Koch pointed to the declining student population.

Gregg Huston, a longtime Macomb resident, made it clear that he would pursue ways to make Macomb more appealing to the younger folk who currently have little to do in the city. Without a promising future of entertainment and involvement, Huston believes that Macomb can hardly expect to retain its young people before they move to bigger and better places. Huston wants to see a stronger dialogue between Macomb, Springfield, and WIU. When asked how WIU could be saved, Huston said that the problem may not lie entirely in the university, but in Macomb’s lack of ability to offer anything to its student population. Huston, who has previously run for a position on the city council, is running for Ward Three Alderperson.

Annette Carper, a Macomb resident of 42 years and graduate of WIU, is a lifelong volunteer in McDonough County. She is currently the Ward Three Alderperson and has also served on the Housing Authority board for 23 years, 15 of which she served as deputy director. Carper is currently on a committee which aims to ensure the upcoming census is concise, and to prevent any loss of revenue to Macomb based on its census results. Carper said she wants to take inspiration from other cities of a similar size as Macomb, and use that creativity to take advantage of assets Macomb already has, including a large senior community and the university, among others. A medical campus, Carper said, would be an ambitious idea to pursue, as well as more online classes, which are less resource-intensive but equally as lucrative. Carper is hoping to retain her seat on the third ward seat..

Mike Wayland, incumbent First Ward Alderperson, is a veteran of the furniture retail industry and has lived in the first ward since 1961. He said he aims to treat Macomb from a business perspective. When asked how WIU could be saved, a question met with laughter from the audience, Wayland said that the university could benefit from observing successful institutions from similar regions, and abandoning failing concepts while adopting more lucrative ones.

Don Wynn, incumbent Alderperson at Large, worked at WIU for 31 years before his retirement, and six years at NTN Bower. When asked how to brace Macomb for the declining student population, he said he would sooner look for ways that Macomb’s own local government can help itself, before assuming that it can overrule the university’s own administration. Wynn would like to see Macomb market its largest businesses, as these companies have vacancies to be filled along with Macomb’s own rental market, which has been depressed for many years now. In addition to Koch’s concern of a declining student population, Wynn wants to see lower sales tax incentives to encourage more local shopping over online retailers like Amazon.

Tammy Leigh Brown-Edwards, a Macomb resident for almost 20 years, is a legal secretary with a background in journalism and communication. If elected as the new Alderperson at Large, Brown-Edwards plans to be seen outside city hall and throughout the area as an active representative. Having worked with the police station in years prior, she is responsible for the department’s social media transparency and its “safe exchange” spot for online marketplace transactions. When asked how she would increase diversity in Macomb’s civil service positions, Brown-Edwards said that advertising for these jobs would simply need to extend itself to more diverse communities, and to use more effective forms of advertising like social media.



Mayoral candidates

Macomb’s two mayoral candidates also took a brief moment to introduce their campaigns. Mayor Inman, former police officer and Macomb’s mayor for the last eight years, expressed his pleasure working with Macomb’s local government as a non-partisan candidate, and what a privilege it’s been to help broaden the opportunities Macomb offers its citizens.

After Inman finished his opening remarks, write-in mayoral candidate Kristin-Diane Pollock made a case for her election. Coming from a more critical and “hard truths” tone, Pollock told voters that a vote for her would be a vote to revive Macomb. Longing for the glory days of Macomb, she has been outspoken about the need for an infrastructure overhaul. She said she would prioritize bringing more businesses to Macomb by decreasing sales taxes and offering tax incentives for businesses to take over the vacant commercial buildings across town. Finally, Pollock wants to see better communication between WIU, Macomb’s local government, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker. Pollock alleges that the present administration of WIU and Mayor Inman have done too little in regards to working with one another, and that confidence in the WIU administration has dropped to a historic low.



Other candidates

Incumbent Macomb City Clerk Melanie Falk is running unopposed. Three seats are available on the Macomb Park Board. Candidates include Phil Weiss, Sterling Eddwards, and write-in candidates Jason York and Chase DeWitt.

Macomb School Board candidates are vying for three seats. Candidates include Stephen Gray, Matthew Duncan, Emily Sutton, Julie Campbell, Kishor Kapale, Scott Torrance, Byron Oden and Sarah Oster.



Those interested in more information on this year’s candidates can find out more on channel 15, which is broadcasting the LWV candidate forum daily now through Tuesday, April 2. For more information, visit the city of macomb’s website to find a precise schedule of the broadcast. A program will also be available through the league of women voters website, and at the Macomb city library.



