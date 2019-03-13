The Lincolnland Ruritan held their Spring Awards Banquet at the Allendale Ruritan. A delicious meal was served family style by the Ruritan Members. Bobby Smith. a Allendale Village Employee and Pastor of the Christian Church served as MC. The Allendale Ruritan Members served the meal family style. Members of the Dundas Ruritan included Jerry and Theresa Ochs, Bob and Judy Sayre, Vince and Pauline Volk and Grover Burkett.

Judy received an Outstanding Treasurer Award, Pauline Volk received an Outstanding Secretary Award, Grover Burkett accepted an Outstanding Treasurer Award for Larry Lingafelter Griffin Ruritan Club.

