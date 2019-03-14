Finishing 5-15 after an 0-8 start a season ago, North Fulton baseball coach Brad Shaeffer is cautiously optimistic entering 2019.

The losses for the Wildcats included top pitcher Wyatt Lane, leading hitter in third baseman Alex Oller, catcher Colton Leady and multipurpose player in OF Ian Mayall.



But North Fulton returns a number of seniors this season, including SS Zach Jurgensen, OF/P Nick Gilpin, P/1B Colton Thurman and 1B/DH Caleb Harrison. Junior pitcher Wes Frame and IF Quentin Gilpin also are back for the Wildcats.



Shaeffer noted that Thurman is a top line lefty starting pitcher who will play next year at Spoon River College. A knee injury allowed him to throw just eight innings at end of last year, recording 13 strikeouts. Shaeffer is looking for some big innings from him from the mound, along with being an offensive presence in the middle of the lineup.



Nick Gilpin batted .317 last year playing in the outfield. Shaeffer is also looking for Gilpin to step up to be the team’s No. 2 pitcher.



Shaeffer noted that Jurgensen is great athlete with speed and pop in his bat as he hit .299. He is also hoping to use Jurgensen on the mound in a relief role..



Harrison batted .311 a season ago, along with a recording an on-base percentage of .456.



“Look for him to give a great at bat every time,” Shaeffer said..



Frame, who Shaeffer noted is a consistent strike thrower, recorded a 2.50 ERA over 11 innings as a sophomore. Shaeffer is counting on him to log a lot more innings this season.



Quentin Gilpin meanwhile is a solid contact hitter with great hands/glove.



Shaeffer will also look to a number of varsity newcomers to contribute this season.



Junior outfielder Lane Reffett has good speed and can cover a lot of ground defensively.



Another junior, Tucker Watters, has the ability “to do a little bit of everything,” according to Shaeffer.



Meanwhile, the catching duties may fall to freshman Hayden Thum.



“He’s a big strong kid, hard worker and has a good arm,” said Shaeffer.



As for the Prairieland Conference, the league is returning to division play this year, playing doubleheaders on Saturdays.



North Fulton will be part of the Prairieland North Division, along with Brimfield/Elm-wood, Abingdon-Avon, Knoxville, traditionally the top three in recent seasons, along with Farmington and Peoria Heights, who Shaeffer expects to be solid as well.



“Conference is going to be tough this year,” he said. “We are going back to divisions in the Prairieland and playing doubleheaders every Saturday, which makes me a little nervous with the pitching rules.”



As for the ICAC, Shaeffer noted that it may be a small conference, but it is always a tough conference with all solid teams in Delavan, Illini Bluffs and ROWVA/Williamsfield.



As for goals for the season, Shaeffer is looking for the team to finish with a winning record, along with working toward the opportunity to play for a regional championship.



For that to happen, Shaeffer is looking for the seniors to lead the way for the Wildcats if they are to be successful.



“The seniors will need to carry the majority of the load offensively and on the mound, be good leaders and bring along the younger/inexperienced players to fill in the gaps when needed,” he said.