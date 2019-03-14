Wednesday would be another day, another day with mixed results for the Spoon River College softball team.

SRC started its day dropping a 3-2, eight-inning decision to Southeast Iowa Community College.



SECC scored twice in the bottom of the fourth before Spoon River scored twice in the top of the seventh to pull even. Southeast Iowa would push across the decisive run in the bottom of the eighth to walk off with the victory.



SECC would out-hit SRC 7-5 with the Lady Snappers committing two errors, compared to one for the victors.



Ashlyn Towery had two hits for Spoon River, while Kaleigh Bruner and Mackenzie Hedges added one hit each. Hedges and Tina Foglesong knocked in one run each for SRC.



April Hoover pitched seven innings with one strikeout for Spoon River.



The Lady Snappers would rebound in their second game, posting an 8-0, 5-inning victory over St. Cloud Tech of Minnesota.



SRC scored in four of the five innings that it batted, starting with two runs in the top of the first. Spoon River would add four runs in the third to make it 6-0 before tallying single runs in the fourth and fifth frames.



The Lady Snappers finished with 12 hits, including three by Samantha Miner, along with two each by Towery and Lexi Campbell, who would home and knock in two runs.



Isabella Clark and Jurnee Adams also recorded one RBI each.



In the circle, Towery and Kamryn Meacham combined on a three-hitter. Towery struck out four in her four innings, while Meacham twirled a scoreless fifth to close out the win. SRC also played errorless defense, while St. Cloud had two errors.



SRC is now 5-13 on the season. The Lady Snappers will complete its trip schedule today as they play Morris at 11 a,m. and Bay College, Mich. at 1 p.m. in Titusville, Fla.