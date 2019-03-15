For the second time in four years, DanceHall Studio is offering class members and their families a trip of a lifetime - the chance to participate in Dance the World 2020 at Walt Disney World. An informational meeting is scheduled for Thursday, March 21st at 7 pm at DanceHall Studio for parents of children who will be dancing at DanceHall Studio next fall.

During the meeting, families will learn dates of the four-day event, details related to available events, and more. Not only are immediate family members able to attend, but the Friends and Family package makes this a great way to invite grandparents, cousins and others to watch as the dancers participate in a parade with children from all over the world.

DanceHall Studio has several fundraisers planned to raise the entry fee for each enrolled dancer, leaving only the cost of the rest of the travelers for the trip. Not to mention, Disney World builds in several extras to ensure that everyone has an unforgettable time. Anyone who might be interested going on the trip is encouraged to attend and learn more.