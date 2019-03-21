Geneseo High School musicians were named All-State Musicians. Those honored by the Illinois Music Education Association include: Natalie Jacocks (chorus), Matthew Kozemski (chorus), Tucker Ziegenhorn (honors chorus), Rachel Daniels (honors band), Ky Ariano (honors chorus), Connor Lillis (honors chorus) and Jacob Loitz (jazz band). Second row, from left: Megan Holevoet (band), Thomas Robinson (honors band), Jaime Bizarri (honors chorus), Mairi Snyder (honors chorus), Caroline Bergren (honors chorus), Shane Lievens (honors chorus), Rachel Vondra (orchestra), Hannah Wiyrick (chorus) and Will Schehl (honors band). Back row, from left: Eric Verplaetse (band), Jacob Jorgensen (chorus), Alice Roseman (chorus), Noah Coughlen (honors band), Will Sammons (chorus), Kylee Gehl (chorus) and John Wattenberg (honors chorus). Not pictured is Zach Wilson (honors chorus.)