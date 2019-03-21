Helen Illen Anderson, 93, of Galva, died at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Courtyard Estates, in Galva. A funeral service was at 2 p.m. Monday, March 18 at Rux Funeral Home, in Galva. Pastor Karen Martin officiated. A visitation was one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Galva Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Grace United Methodist Church, in Galva, or the Galva Senior Citizens Center.

She was born Dec. 31, 1925, in Kewanee, the daughter of Victor and Hilma (Waller) Palmer. She married Virtus L. Anderson on March 30, 1950, in Galva and he preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 1977.

Helen graduated from LaFayette High School and had attended secretarial classes. She had worked as teller at First National Bank and at a Savings and Loan Association, and had also worked at the Chevrolet garage. In her early years when she was first married, she helped farm west of Galva. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, in Galva, where she was a liturgist and a member of its United Methodist Women. She was an active member of the Galva Seniors Citizens Center, secretary of the Women’s Club and charter member of 50-plus years of the VASA Lodge. Helen enjoyed going out to eat, going on bus trips, playing cards, crocheting and river boating and, in her early years, bowling.

Survivors include her two daughters-in-law, Karen Anderson and Christina “Chris” Anderson, both of Galva; four grandchildren: Carl and Dale Anderson, Rebecca “Becca” (Crane) Johnson and Miriah Anderson; three great-grandchildren: Casey, Brayden and Piper Jo Johnson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, including local nephews Dick and Bob Palmer. She also was preceded in death by her parents; her two sons, Donald and Dennis; two sisters, Kathryn Page and Marion Wisley; a brother, Willard Palmer; infant brother, Robert Palmer; a nephew, Larry; and a niece, Mary Jo.