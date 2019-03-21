James F. Hohenboken, 86, of Geneseo, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at UnityPoint Health - Trinity, in Bettendorf, Iowa. A funeral service to celebrate his life was at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18 at First Lutheran Church, in Geneseo. The Rev. Matt Kamprath officiated. Burial followed at Oakwood Cemetery, in Geneseo. A visitation was from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 17 at Vandemore Funeral Home & Crematory, in Geneseo. Memorials may be directed to the First Lutheran Church Scholarship Fund or the Aisle of Flags.

James was born Nov. 22, 1932, in Moline, the son of Vernon and Marguerite (Peterson) Hohenboken. He married Loretta Anderson on Feb. 20, 1954, at First Lutheran Church, in Geneseo. James was a lifetime farmer in rural Coal Valley and was very proud to have the farm named as a Centennial Farm. James also worked at Case IH, in East Moline. He retired in 1991, after 30 years of service. Jim served proudly in the National Guard then later in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Stewart Masonic Lodge No. 92, Geneseo Moose Lodge, and Geneseo Country Club. He was an avid golfer and fisherman, and enjoyed his poker group.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 65 years, Loretta; son, James (Susan) Hohenboken, of St. George, Utah; daughter, Marta Hohenboken, of Monmouth; sisters, Nadene Kalchbrenner, of Baldwin, Mo.; and Jacqueline Young, of San Francisco, Calif. Jim had several special nieces and nephews.