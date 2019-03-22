A Three-Day Event at Olney Central College
OCC Theater - April 5 thru 7, 2019
Local Special:
$6.50 per session/$13.50 per day/$40 for full conference access
Featured Speakers:
Host: David Denton from Olney Central College
Lisa Pease, Ed Tatro, Christopher Fulton, John Barbour, Prof. Stan Weeber, Shane O’Sullivan, Casey Quinlan, Brian Edwards, David Knight, Mal Hyman, Judyth Vary Baker, Damon Ise, Jeff Worcester, Richard Bartholomew, Larry Rivera, Kris Millegan, Victoria Sulzer, Phillip Nelson, and William Matson Law.
Political Assassinations of the 1960’s
