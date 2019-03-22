The South Fulton baseball team notched its first victory of the season Wednesday, defeating Southeastern 10-8 at Astoria High School.

The game was scheduled to be played at Augusta, but moved to Astoria due to wet field conditions. However, Southeastern would remain the home team and would bat last.



South Fulton (1-1) would score in five of the seven innings that it batted. The Rebels tallied single runs in the first and fourth innings before adding two runs in the fifth. South Fulton would tally three-run rallies in the sixth and seventh inning.



After scoring a single run in the second, Southeastern (0-3) would add four runs in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead. The contest would be tied 7-7 entering the final inning before the Rebels put together their decisive rally for the win.



Taylor Hammond had four hits, while Cole Lannery added three for South Fulton who had 14 hits. Hammond and Lannery also had three RBIs each.



Hammond and Quinton Pilger combined to pitch five innings, striking out six.