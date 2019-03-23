The Spoon River Valley CUSD #4 Board of Education meet at 6 p.m. March 11 at Spoon River Valley High School.

Superintendent Christopher Janssen reported that the solar project contract is almost complete and reviewed the health life/safety report.



Discussion was held on the possibility of taking over the 5th and 6th grade basketball program and starting a cross country program. The summer maintenance list was reviewed as well.



Board members tabled changes to paraprofessional benefits and a proposed tractor rental.



The board approved:

•A district grant e-plan



•Hire of James Sams for physical education



•The following non-tenured certified staff renewals; Acacia Knox (she was also granted tenure), Mariah Quick, Julia McConkey, Kaselyn Hart, Amanda Stewart and Megan Thomas



•Release of the following aids/paraprofessionals; Jeri Allen, Sheri Bennett, Edna Burkiett, Kirstle Craver, Emily Ellsworth, Jamie Endres, Bonita Leady, Billie McKenzie, Heather Moore, Alexis Smith, Jeff Taylor and Wendy Tessler



•A three-year contract for Jody Collier as the Pre-K Principal



•A two-year contract for Chris Conlee as Dean of Students



•A one-year contract for Dave Freeman as Athletic Director



•Valerie Schnack and Julia McConkey as high school volleyball coaches



•BJ McCollum and Craig Davis as high school girls basketball coaches



•Jay Brenner and Toshio Vanmiddlesworth as high school boys basketball coaches



•Julie Vass and Matt Freewill as junior high girls basketball coaches



•Brad Shaffer and Cole Leady as junior high boys basketball coaches



•The purchase of a new floor machine and



•The second reading of a revision to Board Policy 7:190.