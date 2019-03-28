An Ohio man who is on a beer-only "diet" throughout Lent says he has already lost 15 pounds.

No food. Just beer for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Lent lasts 46 days this year, which means Del Hall will be fasting for a month and a half, Columbus, Ohio, TV station WCMH reported.

Already, he's down 15.2 pounds.

"I'm going to have all styles of beer," Hall told Cincinnati, Ohio, TV station WKRC. "I am nervous. I'm very nervous about it."

Hall, conveniently, works at a brewery. He says a lot of people think he's crazy, but he'll be monitoring his health and checking in with his doctor to make sure he's OK.

"I'm an Army veteran, so you know — I was number one in my class in the Army," Hall said. "I've run a full marathon before, 26.2 miles. I've done big challenges but this seems very daunting so I'm just curious if I'm up to the challenge, if I'm going to be able to do it or not."