Harley E. Hepner, 70, of Kewanee, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at his home. Cremation has been accorded and a memorial visitation was from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27 at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. A celebration of life gathering will start at 5 p.m. Friday, March 29 at the Kewanee American Legion Post No. 31, 1509 Railroad Ave., in Kewanee. Memorials may be made to the Harley Hepner Memorial Fund.