Dickson Mounds Museum is hosting a Mountain Dulcimer Workshop on Saturday, April 27. Mike Anderson will present two sessions focusing on folk songs. A session for beginners will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. and a session for experienced players will be conducted from 1:30-3:30 p.m.



Anderson is a nationally renowned, appearing at the National Mountain Music Festival, holding a prestigious position on the faculty of the Mountain Dulcimer Workshops at the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View, Arkansas; Appalachian State University; and West Carolina University, as well as presenting workshops and concerts across the US.



For those participants who do not have a dulcimer, nationally known instrument builder Steve Endsley will have several instruments on hand to loan or which will be available for purchase. Instruments may be reserved by calling Dickson Mounds Museum by April 25.



The fee is $25 per workshop, payable by check or cash the day of the program. Paypal is also available through Anderson’s website, www.dulcimerguy.com.



To register, please call Anderson at 217-473-5889 or contact him by email at mike@dulcimerguy.com.



The Illinois State Museum—Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information call 309.547.3721 or TTY 217.782.9175 or visit the museum’s web site at http://www.dicksonmounds.com.