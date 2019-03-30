Right around 25 people attended a breakfast meeting Thursday at The Venue hosted by Eagle Point SOLAR.

Larry Steffen, VP of Sales; Jim Pullen, General Manager and Allison Knollman, Solar Energy Consultant, conducted the informational gathering.



Alexandre Edmond Becquerel discovered, in 1839, the photovoltaic effect which explains how electricity can be generated from sunlight.



He claimed that “shining light on an electrode submerged in a conductive solution would create an electric current.”



Solar panels, in the past, were thought to be something only the wealthy could afford, but such is not the case any longer.



Steffen explained the basics of Eagle Point SOLAR, “We typically build grid type systems. A grid type system very simply means we are not eliminating the utility. We’re building it on the customer’s side of the meter-you have the utility, you have the meter, you have your load center and you have your solar array so you’re the primary consumer of the energy. That’s typically what we build.”



He went on to say they are a full service company.



They don’t contract services out to other people, “We employ our own installers. We employ our own electricians. If we need help, we’ll obviously get help from electricians, but for the most part we don’t contract services out. The initial consultation to the preliminary numbers to the design to the paperwork to the permitting to the construction of the (solar) array to the commissioning of the array to the inspection of the array—it’s all done by us. That makes us uniquely different with just about everybody we compete with. The reason we do that is simply a quality control issue. We control the schedules, quality—essentially if something goes wrong with your project it’s our fault and that’s why we do that.”



Steffen said he believes that is probably one of the biggest reasons they’ve surpassed over 700 solar installations in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.



They are also approaching 65 employees in several different locations up from five years ago when they were quite small.



Steffen, who lives in Dubuque, Iowa, said he utilizes solar energy and his power bill has been $13 for the previous three years.



Founded in 2010, they have provided solar solutions for a variety of customers and facilities including schools, city governments, farms, non-profits, large and small businesses and homeowners.



They have completed a project at V.I.T. School District and are currently working on one at the Spoon River Valley School District.



Superintendent of Spoon River Valley Schools, Chris Janssen said the addition of solar energy is beneficial for the district, “This is beneficial for the district as the arrangement allows us to save on our energy costs, reduce the use of fossil fuels as well as provide an educational opportunity for our students and community.”



Further, Janssen said there are financial benefits, “The project is being done with essentially no out-of-pocket costs up front for the district. Eagle Point SOLAR installs and maintains the solar array and in exchange the district agrees to purchase the power it creates at a rate significantly lower than what we are currently paying for power.”



For 2019 in Illinois there are solar incentives including a Federal Tax Credit, 30 percent of gross cost at installation; Modified Accelerated Cost Recovery System (MACRS Depreciation) and SRECS (Solar Renewable Energy Credits).



For additional information contact Allison Knollman at the Canton Office, 309-226-5626, email: aknollman@eaglepointsolar.com or check out their website: eaglepointsolar.com.