Klinedinst Chiropractic and Gayon High Performance Chiropractic and Rehab, Inc. are excited to announce they will be serving patients under one roof starting Tuesday, April 2.

Dr. Randy Klinedinst, Dr. Tyson Klinedinst and Dr. Ruben Gayon are happy to continue to serve the community together with a collective 59 years of experience.



Dr. Gayon’s future plan is to return home to Miami, Florida to pursue his passion: a career in aviation.



For now, he will continue to serve his patients alongside Dr. Randy and Dr. Tyson at 106 Martin Ave in Klinedinst Chiropractic’s building.



“It’s important for me to make sure my patients are taken care of,” says Dr. Gayon, “so I’m bringing my patients to Klinedinst Chiropractic where I feel they are going to get maximum benefit and going to get the best care.”



After graduating from Palmer College of Chiropractic, all the doctors began their chiropractic careers in the Canton community. Dr. Randy opened Klinedinst Chiropractic in 1981, Dr. Gayon started Gayon High Performance in 2007 and Dr. Tyson joined Klinedinst Chiropractic in 2010.



They are dedicated to serving the community and providing the best chiropractic care to their patients.



The doctors provide a wide range of services including chiropractic adjustments, decompression therapy, acupuncture, digital x-rays, electric muscle stimulation, ultrasound, cold laser, diathermy, and nutritional counseling.



They see patients for neck and back pain relief, sport injuries, personal injuries, car accidents and workers’ comp cases.



They participate in most insurance networks.



Hours are available daily by appointment.



To schedule an appointment or to inquire about services provided at Klinedinst Chiropractic, call 309-647-8030 or visit healthwillhappen.com.