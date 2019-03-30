It’s about to change — the weather that is. At least I keep telling myself that. I don’t want to keep talking about the weather, but I just can’t get it off my mind.

When I was a kid, I used to base the coming of Spring on fishing, bullheads specifically. When the ice had left it was Spring and I would start fishing immediately for bullheads. If I could get out in late February it was a big deal. I don’t remember that happening much, but it did. Sure, it was early, and the fishing was tough, but it was open water and that was enough for me. Either way Spring had arrived.



Now, I base Spring’s arrival on the birds, and I worry more about the weather than ever before. Yes, they do go hand in hand, with the weather playing a major role in the outcome. It is the weather, however, that leads the way and eventually takes center stage. I guess it all has to do with your priorities in life. Back in the day it was fishing and all it had to be was warm enough to melt the ice so I could fish, nothing else mattered. I barely remember the cold days or the warm days, or if Spring birds had even arrived or not.



Each year now I base it all on what is here. Have the red-winged blackbirds arrived? How about the Meadowlarks or the Robins? The Wood Ducks? The Coots? And so on…. I keep waiting for the Snipe, the Yellowlegs, the Thrashers, all telling me that the weather is warming and winter has come to its end.



Which brings us to this year. It’s all a mess. Yes, blackbirds, Meadowlarks and Robins have been here for several weeks but many others have been delayed. Under most circumstances you could call it normal but based on the weather of the last several years it is not quite so normal.



Remember me telling you last week about finally spotting my first Snipe of the season? Well, I have not seen one since. Typically, when I spot my first, I see several but now I have not seen another Snipe since last week. Again, not really out of the ordinary but at the same time it really is when based on my personal sightings over the last handful of years.



Then we can turn this all around with the Snow goose situation this year. This one really messes with my Spring theories. Spring is my goose time. I can begin photographing in January with it beginning to heat up in February and then getting really hot in March with it all winding up in early April. March being the time where we can see some really great flights of geese. That didn’t happen this year. It seemed the weather was even dictating later flights of birds this year with the cold weather holding them south later.



We did see some good flights, but it was still off. It seemed that most of the birds just passed right on through. You might think this sounds crazy but with the tens of thousands of Snow geese that pass through, we only had a fragment of them stop over. I couldn’t buy a Snow goose in the locations that I typically photograph them. This year they departed as quickly as they arrived. If I was a goose hunter, I might suggest that there were fewer young birds this year. Juvenile birds decoy better than the smarter adult birds. The older birds will keep on flying by and not get pulled in — yes, they sometimes do, but not like the very young birds.



You might think that having fewer young birds (if that is the case) is a bad thing but actually it is quite the opposite. Snows are eating up the tundra and having fewer birds on the nesting grounds will be good for the recovery of those native grass that the geese eat. The geese pull up those grasses by the roots, which results in several years of growing time just for one blade of grass. As long as Snow geese stay in such great numbers, the tundra will never recover.



Have a photo of a Grackle this week. Yes, they are very common, but have you ever really looked at their wonderful colors? Mostly visible in bright sunshine, the Grackle is a very vibrant bird.



The sun had just risen, leaving a streak of glimmering orange on the waters surface. I waited patiently for something to swim through the orange glow before the sun’s rays made it too harsh. Then along comes a Pelican and gives me just what I was looking for.



In a few weeks I will be starting a weekly fishing report in a separate column. You can email me any of your reports or even photographs and we can try to get you in the paper. Maybe you might even have a tip or two that you would like to share. Send them along to wrightsrca@prodigy.net