Chenoa voters have spoken and elected two new commissioners after votes were tabulated and released late Tuesday, early Wednesday.

There were two seats up for election with only one incumbent running. Current Commissioner John Strike lost out in his bid to return by snaring the third-highest vote total. Strike took in 132 votes.

Don Schultheis is the other commission whose term is ending. Schultheis decided not run for another term.

Winning the seats by a vote of the constituency were Lee Reinhart and Chad Daiker. Reinhart garnered the most votes with 185 while Daiker raked in 148.

The fourth candidate was former commissioner Gary Dreher, who finished with 45.

Mayor Chris Wilder ran unopposed and took in 237 votes.

There were a total of 265 voters in Chenoa, which was 18.4 percent of the total number of registered voters.

As for vote totals, the total turnout was 13.2 percent for Livingston County with 2,859 ballots being cast. Of those, 206 were cast before Tuesday. Pontiac’s Ward 1 had the highest turnout in the city at 11.3 percent, but it also had the only race. The other wards had fewer than 10 percent turnout.

Pontiac Ward 3 actually had the lowest turnout of any race with contestants in the county at 4.5 percent. Flanagan’s village contests had the highest tally at 29.4 percent.

There were many races that were contested but with no more candidates than available positions. In Pontiac Dist. 429, Nicholas Ehrgott led the four running for four spots with 359 votes. Stacey Shrewsbury was next with 354 and following were Vanessa Helms (337) and Tracey Bromley (328).

In Pontiac Dist. 90, Don Lambert (680) and John Clemmer (566) won the two two-year seats. Dale Schrock led the trio vying for the three four-year seats with 660 votes. Nick Sartoris was right behind at 657 and Mary Brainard had 604.

Dwight Dist. 230 had three running for four seats. Betty Gantzert had 581 votes as the lone two-year candidate. Kevin Berta (537) and Paul Warner (437) were the only two candidates in the four-year term race, which had three seats available.

Odell Dist. 435 saw Kate Noles as the lone candidate for the two-year seat. She took in 165 votes. Kimberly Verdun had 162 votes to lead the trio seeking the three four-year term seats. Chad Gragert had 154 and Jacob Negray claimed 83 votes.

Saunemin Dist. 438 had three seats open with three candidates. Helen Brown led the group with 83 votes and William Stevenson and Mary Ludwig followed with 77 and 73 votes, respectively.

Eric Sass grabbed 99 Livingston County votes as the only candidate for the two-year term for Woodland Dist. 5. The three four-year seats went to Jeremy Adams (92), Chad Gilkerson (91) and Bradley Boldt (85).

Tri-Point Dist. 6J had three candidates for four-year terms. Ted Conkling led the group with 81 votes while Sharon Mogged took in 78 and Kristine Haag had 67. There is an open seat for a two-year term that had no candidates.

There was a race for the El Paso-Gridley Dist. 11 board. Seth Campbell had the most Livingston County votes with 27. Sean Cornell collected 24 and was followed by Robert Wettstein (21), Randy Barth (14) and Bradley Griffin (11). There 30 votes cast.

There were only two voters in Livingston County for the Fieldcrest Dist. 6 board. Heather McKay and Scott Hillenberg each had two votes while Jordan Meyer and Joseph Stasell claimed 1 vote apiece.