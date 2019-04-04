Farmington and Lewistown recorded victories, while South Fulton was defeated in area high school softball action Tuesday afternoon.

FARMINGTON 12, DEE-MACK 3

At Mackinaw, the Lady Farmers used an eight-run sixth in breaking open a close game to win this non-conference contest.



Farmington (3-2) tallied two runs in each of the first two innings before its big inning in the sixth. Deer Creek-Mackinaw scored once in the first and twice in the sixth.



Laryn Kephart had two hits, including a homer, knocking in three runs, while Macie Sprague also homered and knocked in three runs.



Paige Vallianatos had two hits, including a double, recording two RBIs, while Sydnee Barton, Olivia Renken and Jenna West chipped in one RBI each. Emma Evans had two hits, including a double as FCHS finished with 14 hits, committing one error.



West pitched three innings, striking out three and walking two, while Holly Shriber pitched the final four innings, striking out four and walking three. Dee-Mack finished with eight hits and two errors.



LEWISTOWN 10, BEARDSTOWN 1

At Lewistown, the Lady Indians improved to 6-1 with a non-conference victory over the Lady Tigers.



The Lady Indians put together five-run rallies in the third and sixth innings, holding Beardstown to just a single run in the fifth.



Lewistown would belt four home runs on the day, two by freshman Macy Mikulich, who finished the day with five RBIs. Hannah Burdess and Cortney Hopkins also homered for the Lady Indians.



Kirsten Shawgo and Sydney Shaeffer also had two hits with Shaeffer scoring twice and knocking in a run. Camryn Baldwin and Burdess also scored twice each with Kate Hampton adding one hit and one run scored.



Shaeffer had three stolen bases and Burdess two for the Lady Indians.



In the circle, Baldwin, scattered four hits and two walks, striking out six to pick up the complete-game victory. She threw 82 pitches.



BUSHNELL/WP 15, SOUTH FULTON 4

At Good Hope, the visiting Lady Rebels remained winless in dropping a Prairieland Conference contest to the host Sparclones.



South Fulton (0-6, 0-3 Prairieland) scored four runs in the opening inning, but would not score again.



BWP tallied a single run in the first before taking control by scoring 11 runs in the third inning. The Sparclones added three runs in the fourth before closing out the contest in the fifth.



South Fulton was out-hit 8-5 and committed three errors, compared to two errors for BWP.



Amanda Parker had two hits and Audrey Briggs two RBIs for the Lady Rebels.



Hannah Gould pitched three innings and Parker one for the Lady Rebels.