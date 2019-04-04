The Canton Little Giants survived committing seven errors in walking off with a 7-6 nine-inning victory against PORTA/A-C Central Tuesday afternoon at Bob Ems Field.

Canton improved to 2-6.



The Little Giants scored a single run in the first before piling on four runs in the third to build a 5-0 lead. All five runs would be unearned as the visitors committed three errors.



The Blue Jays scored twice in the fourth before the two teams traded runs in the fifth to leave Canton with a 6-3 lead entering the sixth. PORTA would knot the contest in the sixth with three runs and the score remained that way until the ninth when Coultyn Dorethy brought home the game-winner.



The Little Giants out-hit the visitors 10-5. Will Randall had three hits, including a double, scoring two runs. Dorethy had one hit, recording three RBIs, while Brody Scarcliff doubled and had one RBI.



Cade Bugos and Jake Smith chipped in one hit and one RBI, while Aden Emery, Lukas Goforth and Trey Passmore also tallied one hit each. Bugos scored twice, while Emery, Jackson Gray and Stephen Eskridge also crossed the plate once each for the Little Giants.



On the mound, Luke Miller picked up the win in relief. He pitched the final 3 2/3 innings, allowing just one hit, two hit batters and two walks, striking out one.



Gray started, pitching five innings, allowing five runs – two earned – on two hits. He walked four, struck out four and hit a batter.Eskridge pitched 1/3 of an inning, allowing one run on two hits. He walked one and struck out one.



After facing Morton in a Mid-Illini Conference contest Wednesday, the Little Giants are scheduled to travel to Macomb Friday for a 4:30 p.m. non-conference contest at Phil Bradley Field. Canton is then scheduled to host Pontiac Saturday morning in an 11 a.m. game at Bob Ems Field.