Despite fielding a team of just 15 members this spring, veteran Farmington Central boys track and field coach Jim Hardesty is looking forward to the upcoming season.

Unlike last year when the Farmers won the Fulton County title and battled among the top teams in the Prairieland and at the sectional, with the team graduating a numbers of seniors, the focus for Hardesty has changed somewhat going into this season.



“It’s a different style of fun,” he stated. “... The success is more individual and they’re more centered around learning and getting better day by day and meet by meet.



“We’re going to be positive, we’re going to have fun and we’re going to enjoy it,” Hardesty added. “We’re looking at the big picture for the young kids in 3-4 years. Teenagers want to see what’s happening right now, they want results immediately. But this is fun for me. There’s not a lot of pressure. It’s teaching. It’s what I love to do more than anything.”



The team has just two seniors in Andrew Cation and Noah Walraven and two juniors in Gabe Benson and Quinton Fultz.



Cation is back for his fourth year and is a distance runner, while Fultz is a pole vaulter and also runs sprints.



The remainder of the team is made up of sophomores Adian Basalay, Jason Chrestenson, Sam Fletcher, Dylan Hunt, David Pepple, Brayden Smith and Jack Stevens, along with freshmen Ethan Evans, Chris Haggard, Matt Kenney and Travis Sutherland.



“That’s fine,” said Hardesty about the makeup of this season’s roster. “They want to learn. They’re eager to learn and they want to improve.



“Everybody we got coming back, we just want to work hard with them so they get better,” he added. “And the new kids coming along, we just want to get out there, coach them up and have fun doing it.”



During the indoor season, Hardesty noted the strides the athletes made in that time and is looking forward for that trend to continue in the outdoor season.



“When they are learning like that, they’ll improve by leaps and bounds,” he said. “It’s exciting and fun to watch as a coach. … We just want to keep the projectory going up as we enter the big meets in May.



“It’s my opinion that the more fun you’re having, the more positive things are, that’s when good things happen all the way around.”