Camp Big Sky’s Accessing Art Outdoors program has received two grants to support services delivered to children and adults with disabilities, enabling them to creatively express themselves through art in 2019.

Camp Big Sky’s Accessing Art Outdoors program has received two grants to support services delivered to children and adults with disabilities, enabling them to creatively express themselves through art in 2019.



The program has been made possible by a grant from the Fritz and Doris S. Reuling Charitable Fund at the Community Foundation of Central Illinois.



The camp was also awarded a gift certificate to purchase additional supplies and materials by Blick Art Materials of Galesburg.



Camp Big Sky provides opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and their families, friends and caregivers to access, discover, learn and enjoy the outdoors; all at no cost for day services, provided at their camp located in northern Fulton County near Middle Grove.



For more information on making reservations, volunteering and making contributions contact: Brad Guidi/Mission Director, guidibrad@gmail.com, 309-635-6104.