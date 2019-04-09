Redbird Square will get its TIF reimbursement for 2017 and Chenoa Fitness Center will get some money from the Silliman Trust after the Chenoa City Council voted at its meeting Monday night.

In a carryover from the March 25 meeting, Ralph Brown had turned in receipts for his Redbird Square project dating back to 2015. It was discussed at that meeting that there was a deadline that wasn’t met for some of the reimbursement.

Mayor Chris Wilder pointed out that he had spoken with Brown and his wife, Lana, since the last meeting and an understanding had been met.

At Monday’s meeting, with the Browns in attendance, the council decided to make a reimbursement for 2017, which was $10,067.25. The 2018 payment was filed in time and that will also be taken care of, and the life of the TIF reimbursements can last until 2030 or up to

Gwen Crawford said there is a cap in the agreement with the Browns of $120,770 of what they can get back in the life of the TIF. She said she was able to verify a total reimbursement of $115,786.47 for a total for the life of the TIF district, which is 2030.

The Silliman Trust issue seemed a bit touchy in regard to what people have been led to believe what the Trust states and what it actually is.

City Attorney Steve Mann pointed out that the Silliman Trust does not state it money to be used for the betterment of the community, as it has been believed for years. He pointed out that the Trust states that it for use of Chenoa residents.

There were two applications that were up for approval — one for a drive-up window for the Crossroads Cafe and one for a piece of equipment for Chenoa Fitness Center.

Juan Cerda of Chenoa Fitness Center was on hand to point out what this equipment meant to the his facility and, in turn, how it could benefit the community.

Wilder offered his take on the situation at the beginning of the discussion, noting that because it was a private business, he wasn’t sure of its overall community benefits. He also expressed concerns regarding other private businesses going to the Trust board asking for money simply to help that business.

There was also discussion about parking at the Chenoa Fitness Center, especially is the drive-up window was put in. Cerda pointed out that it’s likely to be some time before the window would be created.

The council voted 3-1-1 to approve the recommendation of the piece of equipment for Chenoa Fitness Center at an amount of 50 percent of the cost up to $3,500. John Strike voted against and Kyle Buchanan abstained.

The drive-up window, which the Silliman Trust board recommended $2,000, was denied by a 3-2 vote. Dwayne Price, Strike and Wilder voted to deny.

The council went over the city budget but did not vote on it.

Wilder pointed out in his comments that as of April 1, the City of Chenoa has become a quiet zone for trains along the Union Pacific line. It was first mentioned by Les Stevens, who thanked “whoever was responsible” during the public comments portion at the beginning of the meeting.

Wilder said it took 7½ months of work to get it done. He pointed out that it was for the Union Pacific tracks only because of the safety factors, i.e. crossing gates at every crossing through town. The TP&W line doesn’t have all the safety features in place, so they still need to blow the whistle.

Also in the public comments, Zachary Finney asked for skate park for kids. Wilder told the youth that it is something the city will take into consideration.