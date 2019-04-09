The Spoon River College baseball team won the Mid-West Athletic Conference series opener against Heartland, but would drop the final three games of the series in action Friday and Sunday at The Corn Crib.

In Sunday’s opener, SRC rallied from a 5-2 lead with a four-run seventh, only to see Heartland score twice in the bottom of the inning to walk off with a 7-6 victory.



Heartland led 3-0 after two innings before the Snappers tallied single runs in the third and fourth innings to pull within 3-2. The home team would score twice in the bottom of the fourth before SRC rallied in the seventh.



Brandon Johnson and Nelson Diaz had two hits each for SRC, while Kyle Stanford homered and knocked in three runs that gave the Snappers their 6-5 lead in the seventh.



Trey Kazubowski doubled, while Diaz knocked in two runs. Robert Chayka scored twice, while Dalton Phillips recorded one RBI for Spoon River. Diaz, Stanford, Kazubowski and Jack Schaffer scored one run each.



James Shaw took the loss in relief. In 2 2/3 innings, he allowed two runs on one hit. Shaw walked four and struck out one.



Dylan Succa started for SRC, allowing five runs on eight hits in four innings. He walked two and struck out one.



The Snappers suffered a similar fate in game two, grabbing a seventh inning lead, only to see Heartland walk off with a 5-4 victory.



The contest was tied 3-3 entering the seventh before Diaz homered to give Spoon River a 4-3 lead. However, Heartland answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh on the way to sweeping the twinbill.



Diaz, Kazubowski and Connor Wise had two hits each for the Snappers, while Johnson, Alex Kerner and Schaffer chipped in one hit each. Kazubowski, Kerner and Schaffer recorded one RBI each with Chayka, Diaz, Kazubowski and Kerner scoring one run each.



Kazubowski took the loss in relief, allowing two runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning, striking out one. Colin Fenili started, allowing three runs on eight hits in six innings. He walked one and struck out five.



The series opener on Friday saw Spoon River tally a single run in the bottom of the ninth to walk off with a 3-2 victory.



The Snappers would tally single runs in each of the final three innings, with a single down the left field line scoring Chayka with the winning run.



SRC finished with seven hits, two each by Chayka and Diaz, along with one hit each by Kazubowski, Schaffer and Hunter Perdue. Johnson added an RBI on a bases-loaded walk, while Schaffer added a sac fly for an RBI.



Succa was the winning pitcher in relief. He allowed one run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout in one inning.



Clay Schroeder started, allowing just one run on seven hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked four. Shaw pitched two innings of hitless relief, allowing two hits and one walk, striking out one.



Friday’s second game saw Heartland score in four of the six innings it batted on the way to a 13-1 victory.



Heartland led 3-0 entering the fifth inning before scoring four runs in the fifth and six more in the sixth in pulling away for the win.



Johnson had two hits and an RBI for SRC, with Diaz and Phillips adding one hit each for the Snappers. Johnson and Phillips had doubles.



Jacob Shewmake was the pitcher of record for SRC. In 4 1/3 innings, he allowed six runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out three. Fenili pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up seven runs on five hits, walking three and striking out one.



Spoon River is now 7-23 overall, 3-13 Mid-West Athletic Conference play.



The Snappers will play at Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg Wednesday at 3 p.m. and head to Jacksonville to face Illinois College Thursday at 3 p.m.