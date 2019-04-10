Students from Champaign Central High School took first place in the High School Division of the National Archery in the Schools (NASP) Illinois State Tournament, conducted April 5-6 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Champaign Central Team #1 won the High School Division title with a score of 3,385 in the two-day competition.



Champaign Centennial High School Team #1 finished second (3,357) and Armstrong-Potomac finished third (3,355).



In the Middle School Division, Champaign Jefferson Middle School Team #1 claimed the title with a score of 3,398. The Elementary School Division champions were from Canton Ingersoll with a score of 2,972.



The top individual performance in the tournament belonged to Maria Heller of Champaign Centennial High School, with a score of 294. The top male individual score was recorded by Henry Spinella of Champaign Jefferson Middle School (293).



Nearly 1,000 students competed in the NASP Illinois State Tournament, which was hosted by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.



Top finishers qualified for the NASP U.S. Eastern Nationals to be held in Louisville, Kentucky May 9-11.



For complete Illinois State Tournament results, go to the NASP website at https://nasptournaments.org



Congratulations, Ingersoll Middle School!