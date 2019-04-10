The city is considering whether or not to provide ambulance service for the village of Neponset.

Kewanee Fire Dept. Chief Kevin Shook told councilmen Monday that he was currently running cost calculations to determine what type of fee structure would have to be in place for Kewanee to take on the extra load.

“It obviously would have to be at a cost to cover our equipment and manpower,” he said.

Neponset was left in the lurch with the shakeup of ambulance service in Stark County last year. The village primarily was served by Buda in the past, but that stopped after Buda recently signed on with the Stark County Ambulance service. Because of distance and response time factors, Neponset is left without a primary provider.

Shook said Kewanee has always offered mutual aid assistance to Neponset, responding to more than 30 calls last year. He said that amounted to an additional $4,200 in department costs, a number that would increase if Kewanee became the main provider. He said doing so would add about 50 square miles to the KFD’s coverage range.

“It’s going to take extra time to drive over there and back,” he said. “It will increase our workload, but we’re always going to side on the side of safety.”

Neponset Mayor David Mueller said the village’s choices are slim to none as far as getting ambulance coverage elsewhere.

“We have a serious need,” he said.

Mueller said Kewanee has a vested interest in assisting the village because so many people from there work at Martin Engineering or in the school district.

“We are a part of Kewanee,” he said.

Councilman said they would wait to see Shook’s estimates before making a decision, but did voice some concerns. One of them is billing, which the city has had issues with as far as collecting for its ambulance service. The council turned down a similar request from Neponset in 2016 over liability concerns.

Councilman Chris Colomer said that the city wants to assist the village with ambulance service, but said the ledger has to add up.

“It has to make more than sense, it has to make fiscal sense,” he said.

Councilman Mike Yaklich reminded Shook to double-check depreciation schedule rates for the ambulances when he calculates total costs.

Councilman Andy Koehler said “it’s only fair” Kewanee offers the service because of their already close economic relationship.

The council will consider the issue at an upcoming meeting.