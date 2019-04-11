It took 10 innings, but the extra work was worthwhile as the Galva High School baseball team notched its first win of the season.

It took 10 innings, but the extra work was worthwhile as the Galva High School baseball team notched its first win of the season at Bureau Valley Wednesday, April 3.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the top of the 10th, sparked by an RBI hit from Tristan Rogers, to earn the 5-2 victory.

The Storm touched Galva starter Gunner Spivey for a run in the bottom of the first, and that lead stood until the Wildcats plated two runs in the top of the sixth. BV pulled even in the bottom of the sixth to force extras.

Spivey worked eight innings for the Wildcats and recorded 15 strikeouts. Trey Rogers was the winning pitcher with two innings of relief work and six strikeouts.

Spivey paced the Galva offense with two hits and two RBIs.

Mercer County sweeps Wildcats

In Saturday’s LTC doubleheader at Aledo, the Galva baseball team was swept 18-0 and 16-0 by the Golden Eagles in a pair of five-inning games.

Mercer County no-hit Galva in the opening game. Trey Rogers took the loss for the Wildcats.

In game two, the Golden Eagles scored four runs in both the first and second innings en route to the sweep.

Gunner Spivey collected two hits for the Wildcats and Brayden Collins took the loss.

Galva dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-5 in conference play.

Lady Wildcats drop two at Mercer County

Mercer County plated 40 runs in sweeping the Galva High School softball team in Saturday’s Lincoln Trail Conference doubleheader in Aledo.

The Golden Eagles erupted for 22 runs in their first two at-bats in the opener, and cruised to a 24-5 win over the Wildcats.

Bailey Bates had a big game at the plate for Galva as she slugged two home runs and knocked in four runs. Tressa Rogers added a pair of hits for the Wildcats.

Elly Olson took the loss for Galva. She allowed four hits and walked eight.

Mercer County’s offense kept cranking in game two, scoring eight runs in the first inning to complete the sweep with a 16-1 victory.

Rogers knocked in Galva’s lone run and Paige Smith suffered the loss, giving up 11 hits and eight walks. The Lady Wildcats are 0-6 overall and 0-5 in the LTC.