The Neighbors in Christ Parish of United Methodist Churches has made some changes to its annual i-Serve program.

The Neighbors in Christ Parish of United Methodist Churches has made some changes to its annual i-Serve program.

The program of the Bishop Hill Community and Galva First United Methodist churches assembles volunteer workers to help area residents with projects they cannot do on their own, and i-Serve will increase its volunteer work days in 2019.

This year the program is expanding with volunteers working one weekend in April, one weekend in May, and one weekend in June if needed — plus potentially some weekday projects in those three months. Anyone in the Galva or Bishop Hill area can ask for assistance in completing projects that they cannot do on their own. Volunteers will provide free help with yard work, painting, building repairs, household cleanup and simple errands.

Non-profit organizations can also receive assistance with projects on their property, and some financial help is available to purchase supplies for projects.

“Many Galva residents and non-profit organizations have been helped in the first six years, and the i-Serve volunteers look forward to helping even more during this seventh year of serving,” said Paul Jaquet, an original member of the i-Serve committee.

Anyone interested in having a project completed by the i-Serve volunteers can complete a Project Work Request, which are available at Galva City Hall, Galva Public Library, Galva Senior Citizens Center, both Galva banks, Lincoln House, the post offices in Galva and Bishop Hill, the laundromat, Bishop Hill Community United Methodist Church, Galva First United Methodist Church, Grace United Methodist Church, Congregational Church, Messiah Lutheran Church and St. John Catholic Church.

The Project Work Request can also be downloaded from the City of Galva's website at www.galvail.gov or at the church website www.neighborsinchrist.com.

Project Work Requests need to be returned to the parish office at 214 N.W. Second Ave. in Galva or sent electronically to galvafirst@frontier.com by April 22. Once the Project Work Requests are received, those organizing work teams will be in contact to get more details on the work to be done and visit the work site to confirm that volunteers will be able to complete the work requested. Some flexibility is planned so some projects can be done earlier than scheduled. The i-Serve organizers also welcome anyone that wishes to volunteer time to serve neighbors in the communities. Work teams will be organized by the i-Serve planning team beginning in late April.

There will be fellowship time with a free cookout meal and sundae bar for all volunteers and those served, with the date to be announced at a later time.

To volunteer, contact the parish office at 932-2460 or at galvafirst@frontier.com.