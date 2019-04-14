January 26, 1952 – April 13, 2019

Susie Shaffer, 67, of Newton, Illinois, entered peacefully into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family at 6:12 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Meyer Funeral Home in Newton with services celebrating Susie’s life to be held at 7:00 PM, with Rick Britton officiating. In loving memory of Susie, memorials can be made to the Jasper County Cancer Fund PO Box 333 Newton, Illinois 62448. In memory of Susie’s victory, the family will wear pink to honor her during the services. The family welcomes you to wear to pink in memory of Susie. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Susie was born on January 26, 1952, in Wichita, Kansas, the daughter of Ottis Hill. She married Ted L. Shaffer, on September 2, 1972, in Shorewood, Illinois, and he survives. Susie had a love for animals growing up and this continued during the fun years of raising her kids on the family farm. Susie also loved the color pink which she wore proudly after battling and conquering her fight with breast cancer.

Susie is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ted L. Shaffer of Newton; children, Jackie Shaffer of Davenport, Iowa, Mindy (Karl) Koenig of Winter Garden, Florida, Teddy L. Shaffer Jr. (Jesse Parr) of Henderson, Texas and Ashley Shaffer of Swansea. Susie was blessed with seven grandchildren, Lekye Shaffer, MaKayla Koenig, Cole Shaffer, Jaetis Shaffer, Zach Koenig, Steven Shaffer and Hartley Shaffer; siblings, Donald (Barbara) Hill of Little Rock, Arkansas, Richard (Wyvone) Hill of Wichita, Kansas and Brenda Jean Hill.

Susie was preceded in death by her father and her beloved dog Marley.