Ruby L. Frey, 97, of Galesburg, Illinois died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at her daughter’s home in Keithsburg, Illinois.

A Celebration of Life will held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27th at First Christian Church, Keithsburg. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be established. Dennison Funeral Home, Aledo is assisting the family.

Ruby Lee Chinn was born February 8, 1922 in Clarence, Missouri the daughter of James and Icey Bowman Chinn. On August 27, 1943 she married George F. Frey in Clarence, Missouri. They were married until his death in 1967. Ruby was active in the Democratic Party all her life. She was Knox County “Democrat Woman of the Year” in 2008. Ruby loved traveling, taking many trips with family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter: Jan (Mike) Occhi; grandchildren: Angie Hill, Eric (Jessica) Hill, Andrea (Jeff Bethea) Hill, Chris Occhi and Jon Occhi; 9 great-grandchildren and brother: John Chinn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers: George, Carl and Alfred.

