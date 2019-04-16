A solar energy generation system planned for Farmington Central CUSD#265 won approval for renewable energy credits (RECs) from the Illinois Power Agency (IPA) Wednesday, April 10.

The IPA held the lottery to determine which projects would receive the REC incentives based upon a predefined application process and tied to the Future Energy Jobs Act in 2017 which opened up block grants to be utilized for clean energy.



The credits are tied to a planned solar installation on Farmington District property on approximately 15-acres of unused ground on the east portion of the campus and will be governed by a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Farmington Central CUSD#265, Clean Energy Design Group, Inc., (CEDG) from Springfield, and its financing partner, DynaSolar, a national energy partner located in California.



Combined with the existing 756-Kilowatt installation installed by CEDG in 2014 on District property, once this project is complete and operational the district will have at least 80 percent of its electrical needs met by onsite Renewable Energy.



The project is slated to be completed and operational by the end of 2019.



CEDG focuses on energy projects that create value by raising public awareness of the benefits and practical application of alternative energy sources and is working with educational facilities throughout the state.



Encouraging other public and private sector entities to consider the values of Renewable Energy (RE) brings not only economic benefits and jobs but also helps green the environment for future generations and make the world a better place, according to the company.



Under the terms of the agreement, CEDG and its partners offer to design, finance, construct/commission, operate and maintain the ground mounted solar energy installation over time. With no upfront costs or other responsibilities required from the District beyond a land lease arrangement and PPA, the incentive to take advantage of this opportunity is strong.



In return, an energy cost savings agreement will result in immediate savings for the Farmington Central CUSD#265 resulting in energy savings that accumulate over the 20-year term of the agreement.