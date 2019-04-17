Juanita Martha Filstrup, 89, of Morton, passed away at 10:40 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Reflections Memory Care in Pekin.

Born March 10, 1930 in Peoria to Wayne and Rose (Lindsey) Henderson, she married Charles Filstrup on Oct. 7, 1948 in West Peoria. He preceded her in death on Nov. 17, 2007. She also was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.



Surviving are two daughters, Christine (Eddy) Brown of Lewistown and Angela (Steven) Dehmlow of Morton.



She was a graduate of Woodruff High School.



Juanita was a member of the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria.



She had worked for Caterpillar, Inc. for 15 years, retiring in 1977. She was very active in the Caterpillar Retiree’s Club.



She enjoyed scrapbooking and photo albums. She loved all cats, especially her beloved Sasha and Twinkle.



Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Rev. John Plunkett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.



Memorial contributions may be given to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association at 1800 N. Main St. Wheaton, IL 60187 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at 614 W. Glen Ave. Peoria, IL 61614.



To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com