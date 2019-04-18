The Illinois State Police, District 12, released the preliminary information on a personal injury crash that occurred on April 17, 2019, 12:23 p.m. on I-70 Eastbound mile post 106, 1 mile east of Montrose.

The crash involved Unit 1-white, 2003 Acura, driver Bonnie A. Swofford, 39, of Neoga; Unit 2, blue 2015 Peterbilt, driver Robert L. Stonebarger, 34, of Anderson, IN.

Passengers Unit 1: Verrin A. Mull, 45, of Effingham and Christopher L. Flora, 44, of Teutopolis.

Preliminary investigation details indicate Unit 1 was traveling eastbound on I-70 at mile post 106 in Cumberland County when it left the north side of the roadway. Unit 1 over corrected spinning out of control entering the roadway and was struck by Unit 2 who was traveling eastbound at the same location. Unit 1 came to rest in the median. Unit 2 came to rest on the shoulder.

Charges: Unit 1-Expired Drivers License, Expired Registration, Illegal Transportation of open alcohol, Improper Lane Usage and DUI.

Transports: Unit 1-Carle Clinic, St. Anthony; Unit 2-none.

All subject are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.