Personal choice, systemic inconsistency cited as factors

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Recidivism among released prisoners continues to be a concern as Illinois’ most recently available figure puts the state’s rate at just under 40 percent and at a cost of over $5.7 billion over the next five years.

A national study reviewing prisons in 30 states noted a rate of just under 68 percent recidivism.

In an effort to decrease the amount of criminal recidivism in the nation, the U.S. Department of Labor recently made $82.5 million available for Reentry Employment Opportunity grants and $5 million in Fidelity Bonding Demonstration grants to improve employment opportunities for those leaving the prison system.

According to a statement from the Department of Labor, the grants come as part of bipartisan criminal justice reform. In December 2018, President Donald Trump signed Senate Bill 756, the First Step Act. The act is intended to ensure successful reentry to prior offenders into society. Congressman Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap, supported the bill, as did 17th District Congresswoman Cheri Bustos, D-Moline, and 13th District Republican Congressman Rodney Davis. Democratic senators for Illinois Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth also voted in favor of the bill. The act can be read online at: https://bit.ly/2GtUgep

Fidelity Bonding Demonstration grants enable states to expand their use of fidelity bonds when it comes to helping ex-offenders recovering from drug addictions to obtain employment. Reentry Employment Opportunity grants enable to development or expansion of programs to improve employment opportunities for adults 18-24 who have been held in youth or adult criminal justice systems and adults 25 or who will be released from prison or jail within two years of grant enrollments.

“President Trump has led a bipartisan effort in applying commonsense strategies and compassion to maximize successful transitions from the justice system to the nation’s workforce,” said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta. “The U.S. Department of Labor is committed to helping those transitioning out of the justice system find family-sustaining careers and successfully integrate back into their communities.”

The department has expressed particular interest in programs that offer apprenticeship opportunities.

Organizations with IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit status, including women’s and minority organizations; state or local governments; or any Native American entity eligible for grants under section 166 of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act can apply. Learn more about the Reentry Employment Opportunity grants, including how to apply, at http://www.grants.gov. More information on Fidelity Bonding Demonstration grants can be found online at http://www.doleta.gov.



The cost of adult recidivism

According tot he National Institute of Justice, about two-thirds of prisoners nationwide released are arrested within three years of release. That figure is based on a study released by the Bureau of Justice Statistics Special Report from April 2014. The bureau analyzed national recidivism figures from 2005 to 2010 at prisons in 30 states and tracked 404,638 prisoners. When examining a five-year span, about three-quarters of the released prisoners are re-arrested. Of that timespan, 56.7 percent were arrested by the end of the first year. Property crime offenders were most likely to be rearrested

The Illinois recidivism number is less than the national average with 39.9 percent rearrested within three years of release. According to the Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council, the cost per instance of recidivism costs an average of $118,746. Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council breaks the cost figure into three parts: $40,987 to taxpayers for arrests, trials, proceeding, incarceration and supervision; $57,418 is the average cost to victims, and $20,432 comes as a cost to lost economic opportunity.

About a quarter of prisoners released in 2015 were rearrested within the first year of release, according to numbers from the Illinois Department of Corrections. Numbers in virtually every category from the span of 2010 to 2015 showed a decrease in recidivism. Although the category for those 21 and younger remained the highest rate for recidivism over the six-year period, the age group remained consistent with all others in rate of reduction.

The IDOC recidivism fact sheet is online at: https://bit.ly/2UNtYg8

Key components in recidivism include participation in re-entry programs while in prison, positive influence of family once released, level of education and job opportunity upon release.

The bureau also acknowledged that personal responsibility bears the greatest burden to avoid recidivism.

The bureau report states: “The research team theorizes that although offender services and programs may have a direct effect on desistance, individuals must decide independently to transform themselves into ex-offenders. Programs and services may facilitate transformation, just as individual transformation — or the lack thereof — may moderate the effects of re-entry assistance.”

While national legislation to increase funds and promote apprenticeships can be beneficial to those exiting the penile system, it should be noted that a number of Illinois state-issued licenses cannot be issued to those with a felony conviction. Those who may want to enter financial, insurance, education or medical-related fields upon prison release may be barred from receiving necessary licensing even if completing necessary education. The fields typically associated with apprenticeships are in the technical and skilled labor trades. A list of state licenses for which convicted felons are not eligible is online at: https://bit.ly/2VSg2O6



Addressing juvenile recidivism

Many who end up in the penile system as adults started their paths of criminal violation as juveniles.

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority in its analysis reported that 87 percent of youth were rearrested within three years following release from a juvenile justice facility. Of that figure, about half were rearrested and returned to juvenile justice due to a technical violation or probation violation. Just over half of the youths exiting juvenile justice were transferred to IDOC to serve the remainder of their sentences because they had reached a certain age. The authority also concluded that a higher percentage of black youth were rearrested and recommitted to juvenile justice or sent to IDOC within three years of release when compared to white or Hispanic youth. Despite a decrease in juvenile justice’s overall inmate population, the rate of rearrest has remained consistent.

The information authority, in short, suggests part of the disparity is within the system itself.

“Further, while overall juvenile delinquency rates have been on the decline, there has been very little, if any, sizable impact on disproportionate minority contact (DMC) throughout the juvenile and criminal justice systems,” the authority stated in its report. “Despite accounting for roughly 18 to 20 percent of the youth population aged 13 to 20, Black youth remain the majority in the juvenile justice system.

The disproportion of race/ethnicity in (juvenile justice) is likely a function of disproportionate contact at each previous juvenile justice process point as well, including arrest, referral to juvenile court, case diversion, secure detention, charges filed (petitioned), delinquency findings (adjudication), probation placements, secure confinement in correctional facilities, and transfers to adult court.”

The information authority noted more research is needed to consider different outcomes of juvenile behavioral improvement as well as impact of education, vocational achievements, after school programs, skills and overall quality of life.

The criminal justice information authority’s report on juvenile recidivism can be found online at: https://bit.ly/2XmWRw6



