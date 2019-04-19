Registration is under way for the annual Galva Freedom Fest 5K Run/Walk Thursday, July 4.

The festivities begin with the Kids Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 5K at 8 a.m. in Wiley Park. New to this year’s event is the State Bank of Toulon 1-mile Dash for Cash — $50 for first, $30 for second and $20 for third — at 7:45 a.m.

The 5K entry for individual runners and walkers is $20 with T-shirt if postmarked on or before June 22. Late registration is $25 with T-shirt postmarked after June 22. Registration race day is $25 from 7 to 7:45 a.m. and T-shirts will be subject to availability. Race packets can be picked up race day at Wiley Park.

The 5K is contested on a 3.1-mile, out and back course on a combination of city and county roads. The race begins and ends at Wiley Park, and features chip timing. Split times are given at each mile and water is available on the course at each mile. Restrooms are avialable in Wiley Park and refreshments are served after the race.

The 5K trophies go to the top-three finishers in these male and female age divisions — 9-and-under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, and 70-and-over. Trophies also go to the top three male and female runners from the Galva School District, along with the top relay team.

The Kids Fun Run is a half-mile around Wiley Park for youngsters 10-and-under. Ribbons go to all participants and the winner gets to be the official starter for the 5K run.

For the second year, race organizer Bobby Leemans is making three-person relay teams part of the event. Each team member will run a 1-mile segment. The cost is $60 per team. All team member entries must be received together, along with shirt sizes. The first-place team receives the Freedom Cup Award.

Other race features include Best Patriotic Costume Awards (runners must be present to win) and post-race giveaways highlighted by Back Road Music Festival tickets. Race awards are handed out at the conclusion of the 5K run.

Entry forms and fees should be mailed to Galva 5K Run, 518 N.W. Eighth St., Galva IL, 61434. Checks and money orders should be made payable to Galva 5K Run. For more information, call Leemans at (309) 945-6630.