November 29, 1937 – April 20, 2019

Donnal Edward “Don” Fitzmaurice, 81, of Willow Hill, Illinois, passed away at 10:36 a.m., Saturday, April 20, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ste. Marie, Illinois. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ste. Marie, Illinois, with a flag presentation. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the church. There will also be visitation held 10:00-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the church. In loving memory of Don, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s or for masses. Arrangements are under the care of the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Donnal Edward, better known as “Don” was born on November 29, 1937, in Morris, Illinois, the son of Edward and Maggie Elsie (Webb) Fitzmaurice. He married Sharon Ping, on August 26, 1961, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ste. Marie, Illinois. Don was a lifelong farmer and was a bookkeeper for Jesse B. Holt, Inc. in Newton for several years. He served his country in the United States Army Reserves. Don was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Ste. Marie, Illinois, and attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Oblong, Illinois. He enjoyed deer hunting, reading and being a hard working husband, dad and grandpa.

Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sharon Fitzmaurice of Willow Hill; four children, Janel (Gary) Hoke, Steve (Sara) Fitzmaurice, both of Willow Hill, Mark (Susie) Fitzmaurice of Newton and Kimberly (James) Russell of Oblong; eight grandchildren, Justine (Garrett) Helregel, Evan (Brooke) Hoke, Levi Fitzmaurice, Layna Fitzmaurice, Stephanie (Corey) Benson, Nicole (Jacob) Jahraus, Lucas (Natasha) Russell and Clara (Dylan) Barthelme; seven great-grandchildren, Cooper Haycraft, Waylon Hoke, Kinley Hoke, Eli, Tate and Adley Benson and Jax Jahraus; sisters, Linda (Phil) McMillen of Robinson and Joy Fitzmaurice of Oblong; brother, Albert (Edna) Fitzmaurice of Newton; mother-in-law, Wanda Ping of Oblong; and, several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, sister Wanda (George) Wendell and father-in-law Perry Ping.