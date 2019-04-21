BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

HARRISBURG — One game was a blowout, the other a nail-biter, but the CWC Lady Bulldogs owned the day with wins over Hardin County and Harrisburg in a three-team round-robin on Saturday.

Game 1: CWC 17, Hardin Co. 2

CWC broke up a close game with a seven-run fourth inning followed by a nine-run fifth to run away with the tournament opener.

Leading just 1-0 at the start of the fourth, the Lady Bulldogs got the inning started with a double by Julia Smith and a bunt single by Mariah VanMatre. Carlee Hart and Mayci Edwards followed with a sacrifice fly and a base hit to bring in the first two runs of the inning. A single from Kendall Rooney and a double by Emily White moved the score to 4-0. After Kadee Milligan was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base, Makynna Shaffer brought them home with a three-run homer to left.

CWC substituted heavily in the next inning, with the new players continuing the onslaught. Hannah Lueke and Samaira Snow had hits in the inning. Ella Wortman and Alexia Newsham came through with RBI’s.

Carlee Hart was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs, going four innings and giving up only two hits. Liberty Smith came in to pitch the fifth and struck out all three batters she faced.

Game 2: CWC 2, Harrisburg 1

It was a classic pitchers duel with CWC’s Liberty Smith taking on the Harrisburg duo of Kerrigan Payne and Karsyn Davis. Each team was able to pick up only four hits over seven innings.

Harrisburg looked as if they were going to strike first, loading the bases in the bottom of the second, before Smith worked out of the jam herself with two strikeouts and a putout on pop-up.

Carmi moved on top in the fourth. Allison Shelton led off with a single to right. That brought up Makynna Shaffer who blistered a line drive over the left field fence that only took about two seconds to leave the ball park.

After that, Smith and the CWC defense were up to the task to protect the lead and bring home the win.