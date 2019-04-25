SPRINGFIELD — With 100 days in office, Gov. J.B. Pritzker touts his accomplishments while dodging shade from his critics — all while doubling down on his call for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Key areas where Pritzker’s administration has claimed success include “ensuring that 1.4 million Illinoisans will get a raise with a higher minimum wage,” as well as the unveiling of the governor’s Fair Tax system.



State minimum wage



Critics of the graduated minimum wage hike to $15 and hour will reduce the number of work hours granted to an employee in the part-time work environment. The wage hike may lead to either cost increases to end users or consumers to offset wage increases in full-time work industries such as manufacturing. The alternative to end user cost increases is, again, the reduction of work hours. Supporters of the wage increase argue that the increase is graduated over a number of years, and costs to consumers or end users can be adjusted/increased over time to reduce sticker shock. The full $15 and hour will be in force by 2025.



The Fair Tax



Critics of the governor’s fair tax system, not least among them being House Minority Leader Jim Durkin, argue switching from a flat tax system to a graduated tax will result is Democrats being able to have a “blank check.” Supporters, including Pritzker himself, state taxes would stay the same for most Illinoisans with taxes only going up for the wealthy.

"They're just demagoguing the issue," Pritzker said of Republicans to the Daily Herald. "Those who oppose this by waging a misinformation campaign ... are defending an unfair status quo that benefits the wealthiest Illinoisans…Let us adopt a system that's more fair to the middle class. It doesn't make sense I pay the same rates as a teacher or first-responder.”

“Our caucus is united against this proposal," Durkin of Western Springs said. "We should not give Democrats the ability to change (income tax) rates and virtually write a blank check to raise taxes on residents in the future. That's not how we fix our state."

The proposed tax plan consists of six brackets. Income up to $10,000 is taxed at 4.75 percent, while the highest of more than $1 million is taxed at 7.95 percent. Pritzker’s office believes the tax structure will generate $3.4 billion in revenue to the state. Pritzker himself has noted the brackets are not set in stone and are open for negotiation. The constitutional amendment would require a supermajority in the House and Senate, which Democrats hold. With Durkin’s claim of a united Republican caucus in the House, only Democrats can keep the amendment from going to the ballot. For the proposal to become law, 60 percent of voters in the next election would have to approve of the measure.

The governor’s office has posted an online fair tax calculator at www2.illinois.gov/sites/gov/fairtax/Pages/default.aspx. According to Pritzker, 97 percent of Illinois taxpayers will see some sort of tax relief. Only the top three percent of income earners would pay more. Pritzker also has a proposed child tax credit and property tax relief, also specifics about those details are scant at this point.



Justice, education and health care



In the area of criminal justice, the administration states accomplishments include the creation of the Justice, Equity and Opportunity Initiative to address disparities in the state’s judicial system. The governor has also signed into law the creation of a new youth parole system for those facing long sentences.

The governor has proposed a $50 million increase to MAP grants for low-income college students and a 40 percent increase to AIM HIGH merit-based scholarships in an effort to stop the hemorrhaging of students to out-of-state colleges and universities. In impacts to K-12 education, $100 million has been added to the Early Childhood Block Grant, totaling $594 million for FY2020. About $375 million has been reaffirmed with the evidence-based funding formula for K-12 education. To the benefit of higher education, the governor has also proposed increasing public university and community college funding by 5 percent.

In March, the governor restored funding for cost-effective HIV testing and prevention programs. He also signed into law the lowering of the tobacco purchase age to 21 and expanded Medicaid to cover gender-affirming surgery.



Public safety and social services



In March, Pritzker cites having strengthened Firearm Owners ID revocation and enforcement for those in law enforcement. He also reinforced the need for the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Services to address backlogs and introduce a rape evidence tracking tool.

In February, the governor budgeted to hire an additional 126 permanent Department of Child and Family Services caseworkers, as well as announced a new training facility. He has proposed expanding child care assistance to low income families to 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Level. Some of the governor’s remaining proposals for social services include adding “nearly 700 new placements for individuals with developmental disabilities transitioning to less restricting home settings,” expanding Home Services Program for those with several disabilities to recognize caseload growth and increasing funding for homelessness prevention.



Call for Trump impeachment



On Monday, Pritzker told the Chicago Sun-Times that he has not changed his stance on a need for the impeachment of President Trump.

“Well, I was right two years ago when I called for his impeachment, and I’m right today. I’m sticking by that,” Pritzker said.

Although Pritzker has not been specific on a plan to defeat the president in a re-election, the Sun-Times noted the billionaire governor was one of Hillary Clinton’s top donors in her 2016 bid. Although there have been no indicators from the Clinton camp that she will seek the office again, Democratic moderate former senator and former Barack Obama vice president Joe Biden is expected to formally announce his candidacy for the office today.



