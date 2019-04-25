Debra “Deb” Lawson, 57, of Oneida, died at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Marigold Rehabilitation and Health Care, in Galesburg. A graveside service will be at 2 p.. Saturday, April 27 at the Oneida Cemetery, in Oneida. Memorial contributions my be left to AOW Ambulance Service, of Oneida. The Hurd-Hendricks Funeral Home, in Oneida, is assisting the family.

Debra was born in Kewanee on July 29, 1961, to Walter and Lela (Woods) Goodrich. She graduated in 1979 from Galva High School. She married Danny Lawson on June 20, 1980 at First Baptist Church, in Galva. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Lawson, of Oneida; brother, Art (Kim) Goodrich, of Woodhull; sisters, Donna Libby and Denise (Pete) Kruzan, of Galesburg; Joyce Goodrich, of Princeton; Judy Neel, of Louisville, Ky.; and Connie (Gary) Yocum, of Delong; along with several nieces and nephews; and brother-in-law, Larry Lawson, of Oneida. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Darlene Lawson; brothers, Walter, Jr and Roger Goodrich; sister, Dixie Robertson; sister-in-law, Dixie Windsor; and brothers-in-law, Hayden Werkheiser, Rev. George Neel and Wayne Weems.