Duane H. Else, 83, formerly of rural Cambridge, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center, in Aledo. Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22 at the Cambridge United Methodist Church. The Rev. Jim Aniol officiated. Per his request, cremation took place after the funeral and a private committal service will be held at Rosedale Cemetery at a later date. A visitation was from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at the Cambridge Chapel of Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge United Methodist Church or the Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Duane Harvey Else was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Moline, the son of Harvey R. and Dorothy (Schnowske) Else. He was educated in Cambridge and Galva schools and graduated from Galva High School in 1953. His marriage to Shirley Hulstrom took place on July 25, 1952, in Galva. He was a farmer in Henry County for many years. Duane was a feed salesman for American Standard for 12 years and for Kent Feed Service for 52 years.

He was a member of the Cambridge United Methodist Church; a 60-year member of the Cambridge Lodge No. 49, A.F. & A.M. where he served as Master five times; a 55-year member of the Mystic Chapter No. 160, Order of the Easter Star, serving as Worthy Patron for 15 years; and a member of the Scottish Rites of Moline. Duane enjoyed playing cards, dancing at the Moose Lodge, cruises, and his trip to Switzerland.

Those surviving are his wife, Shirley, of Geneseo; a daughter, Kathy Woolsey, of Galesburg; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Barbara Else, of Blue Grass, Iowa; eight grandchildren: Michelle Cortes, of Lehi, Utah; James (Nicole) Woolsey, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Robert (Christina) Woolsey, of Gilbert, Ariz.; Megan (Jared) Kannenburg, of Bettendorf, Iowa; Melissa (Nick) Walker, of Baltimore, Md.; Matthew (Jaime) Conger, of Blue Grass; Timothy (Lexi) Conger, of Davenport; and Michael (Jessica) Conger, of Davenport. Other survivors include 16 great-grandchildren: Mariah Cortes, Macenzie Cortes, Maliyah Cortes, Noah Woolsey, Lincoln Woolsey, Reagan Woolsey, Anthony Woolsey, Lexi Woolsey, Natalia Woolsey, Braeden Kannenburg, Aria Kannenburg, Audriana Kannenburg, Avery Conger, Madison Conger, Sophia Conger and Oliver Conger; a great-great-grandchild, Raelynn Monson; and several cousins. His parents and a grandson, Adam David Else, preceded him in death.