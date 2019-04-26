Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the arrest of

SUSPECT ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH FELONY PREDATORY CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT

OF A CHILD



Aledo, IL - Illinois State Police (ISP) officials announce the arrest of

Mark R. Artcher, 60, who was arrested in Mercer County and charged with

two counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child (Class X

Felonies).

On Thursday, April 25, 2019, Artcher was arrested and charged two counts

of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child (Class X Felonies) after a

thorough investigation completed by ISP Investigators, with the assistance

of the Aledo Police Department, the Mercer County Sheriff?s Office, and

the Moline Police Department.

Deputies arrested Artcher at approximately 2:30 p.m. at a local area

hospital where he was being treated. Upon release from the hospital,

Artcher will be secured at the Mercer County Jail.

The investigation is currently open and ongoing. Additional charges are

anticipated upon review by the Mercer County State?s Attorney.

(Booking photo not available at this time)

The public is reminded all persons are presumed innocent until proven

guilty in a court of law.