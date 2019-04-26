A presentation, ‘Understanding Dyslexia’, for parents or anyone who want to learn about dyslexia will take place Wednesday, May 1, 6 to 6:45 p.m.

CANTON-A presentation, ‘Understanding Dyslexia’, for parents or anyone who want to learn about dyslexia will take place Wednesday, May 1, 6 to 6:45 p.m.

The presentation will be held at Lincoln School, Canton.

Some topics covered include:

•What is dyslexia

•The signs of dyslexia

•Diagnosing dyslexia

•Steps to overcome dyslexia

For further information, contact Amy Sawyer, Lincoln School, 647-7594.